CLASS C
Cambridge-Salem (4-0, 5-1) at Granville (3-1, 5-1), 1 p.m.
Cambridge-Salem: The Indians bounced back from their non-league loss to Holy Trinity by cruising to a 42-0 shutout at Whitehall last week, getting three touchdowns from Gabe Sgambettera. In order to wrap up the Class C North title, Indians must get past a tough, physical Granville team that proved to be a handful a year ago in a 42-20 Cambridge-Salem win. Calvin Schneider (785 yards, 8 TDs) and Kaedin Ogilvie (688 yards, 11 TDs) lead the Indians' running game.
You have free articles remaining.
Granville: The Golden Horde are sky-high coming off a 52-28 victory over Hoosick Falls, a team Granville had not beaten since 2000. They rushed for 533 yards in the game, led by Dayton Holcomb's 250 yards and three TDs — Holcomb has 834 yards and 9 TDs this season. The Horde received a forfeit from Rensselaer, which dropped varsity football just before the season. With an upset of the No. 7-ranked Indians, Granville could create a three-way tie for first place, which would have to be separated by quarter points.
Fast fact: Cambridge leads the all-time series 18-10-2. Granville went 6-2 against Salem in a series last contested in 2009.
— Pete Tobey
