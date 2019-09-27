CLASS B
Hudson (1-2) at Glens Falls (3-0), 1:30 p.m.
Hudson: The Bluehawks are coming off a wild 50-44 overtime victory over Class C Watervliet last week. Zyonn Clanton scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run in the first OT, and he finished with 98 rushing yards and four TDs. Quarterback Caleb Romano threw for two scores and ran for another.
Glens Falls: The defending state champions, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, cruised past Class A Gloversville 42-7 last week, getting Aalijah Sampson involved in the offense more. Sampson scored three touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards. QB Noah Girard passed for 163 yards and three scores, one each to Sampson, Griffin Woodell and David Barclay. For the season, Girard has thrown for 405 yards and 10 TDs.
Fast fact: Glens Falls leads the series 5-2, winning their last meeting 34-0 in 2017. Hudson last beat the Indians in the 2001 Class B sectional final.
CLASS C
Hoosick Falls (0-1, 1-2)
at Cambridge-Salem (3-0, 3-0), 1 p.m.
Hoosick Falls: The Panthers opened with a 20-12 loss to the new Corinth-Fort Edward team, and after a win over Cairo-Durham/Catskill, they dropped a 48-13 loss to Greenwich. They are led by QB Max Kipp, who accounted for 163 of Hoosick Falls' 199 total yards last week.
Cambridge-Salem: Calvin Schneider enjoyed a breakout game on Sept. 20, churning out 231 yards and three TDs as the Indians, ranked sixth in the state in Class C, pulled away from a 14-7 halftime lead to a 41-7 win at Hoosic Valley. Schneider has rushed for 388 yards and four scores, and Kaedin Ogilvie has 364 yards and seven TDs.
Fast fact: Hoosick Falls leads the all-time series 34-26 since 1940, though the rivalry undoubtedly goes back to the roots of football in 1890s. The Panthers last beat Cambridge in 2009. Cambridge-Salem beat Hoosick Falls twice last year, 57-31 in the regular season and 35-14 in the Class C semifinals.
Greenwich (2-1, 2-1) at
Hoosic Valley (0-1, 0-3), 1 p.m.
Greenwich: The Witches got breakout games from QB Jesse Kuzmich, Luke Pemrick and Chris Albrecht to roll past Hoosick Falls on Sept. 20. Kuzmich ran for 113 yards and two scores and threw for another TD. Pemrick caught a scoring pass and ran for two more, and Albrecht added 125 rushing yards and a TD.
Hoosic Valley: The Indians have been led by Ethan Caiazza and Gavin Giordano, who have scored most of their 31 points this season.
Fast fact: Greenwich leads the series 7-1 all-time, including a 3-0 mark in the playoffs. The Indians' only win over the Witches came in the 2016 regular season, 20-13, which Greenwich avenged in the semifinals.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Ticonderoga (1-2, 1-2) at
Saranac Lake (2-1, 2-1), 1:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels have been held to just 24 points this season, but after a 12-7 opening win over Peru, their running game has been limited. QB Terrence Benedict has been forced to throw often — he already has 77 pass attempts, with 42 completions, 529 yards and three TDs.
Saranac Lake: The Red Storm is coming off a 20-15 loss on Sept. 20 at AuSable Valley. They got a late touchdown run from Ben Munn, but came up short on a desperate final drive. QB Rhett Darrah passed for 170 yards, but Saranac Lake netted just 11 yards on the ground.
Fast fact: Ticonderoga beat Saranac Lake 28-7 last year, the Sentinels' only win against a Section VII opponent in a 2-7 season.
— Pete Tobey
