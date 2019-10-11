CLASS B
Lansingburgh (0-3, 0-5) at Hudson Falls (1-2, 1-4), 1:30 p.m.
Lansingburgh: The Knights have struggled with scoring points and preventing them this season. They have been held to 26 points in five games, and were shut out by Schuylerville 42-0 last week, as they were held to 97 total yards.
Hudson Falls: The Tigers have also had trouble moving the ball this season, but hope to get back to the spark they showed in their only win, 32-22 over Johnstown on Sept. 21. Caden Palmer's kickoff-return touchdown was Hudson Falls' only points in its 40-6 loss at Broadalbin-Perth on Oct. 4. The Tigers finished with 172 yards total offense in the game.
Fast fact: Lansingburgh holds a 5-3 edge all-time against Hudson Falls, but the Tigers won 20-0 last year, snapping a five-game losing streak against the Knights.
NON-LEAGUE
Cambridge-Salem (4-1) at Whitehall (3-2), 1 p.m.
Cambridge-Salem: The Indians lost 49-28 to Class B Holy Trinity last week, but they still rushed for an outstanding 443 yards, led by Calvin Schneider's 164 yards and a touchdown.
Whitehall: The Railroaders are coming off a 28-14 loss at Chatham on Oct. 4, despite getting 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns from workhorse fullback Brendan Covey. Covey has 594 yards and seven TDs on the ground this season.
Fast fact: Cambridge leads the series 18-15-1, last meeting in 2017, a 50-0 victory for the Indians. Whitehall last beat Cambridge 10-3 in the 2015 Class D sectional final. The series between Salem and Whitehall was tied at 15-15, last contested in 2016.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Ticonderoga (1-4, 1-4) at Plattsburgh (1-4, 1-4), 2 p.m.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels had a frustrating 7-2 loss to Saranac on Oct. 4, recording a first-quarter safety and shutting the Chiefs out — until Ticonderoga gave up the deciding touchdown with 14 seconds left in regulation. QB Terrence Benedict has passed for 817 yards and five TDs this season, with brother Monty Benedict, Connall Tierney and Connor Yaw his favorite targets.
Plattsburgh: The Hornets are coming off a 13-0 loss at Beekmantown on Oct. 4, despite getting 189 passing yards from QB Liam Perkins. They were held to 79 yards rushing. Plattsburgh's only win was a 21-7 victory over AuSable Valley in Week 2.
Fast fact: Ticonderoga lost to Plattsburgh 22-0 last year, the Sentinels' first loss to the Hornets since 2004.
— Pete Tobey
