NON-LEAGUE
Stillwater (4-0) at Warrensburg (4-0), 1 p.m.
Stillwater: The Warriors are coached by former Fort Edward standout Ian Godfrey, and he has his club playing worthy of a No. 4 state ranking in Class C. Stillwater is powered by Mason Seymour, who has rushed for 555 yards and 10 touchdowns, and quarterback James Galarneau, who has rushed for six TDs and passed for five more. The Warriors rolled to a 45-29 win over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne on Sept. 27.
Warrensburg: The Burghers, ranked ninth in Class D after their 30-13 win at Whitehall last week, get a strong test from a Class C opponent. Warrensburg's ground-and-pound offense is led by Dylan Winchell (569 yards, 7 TDs) and Jesse Griffin (412 yards, 6 TDs).
Fast fact: Stillwater leads the all-time series 9-6, going back to the old Northern-Adirondack League days. They last met in 2005, a 21-20 win for Warrensburg.
CLASS A
Gloversville (0-3, 0-4) at Queensbury (3-0, 4-0), 2 p.m.
Gloversville: Gloversville has managed only 26 points this season and is coming off a 14-0 loss to South Glens Falls on Sept. 27, when the team was held to 56 yards total offense.
Queensbury: The Spartans had a monster game in a 43-21 victory at Class AA Saratoga Springs on Sept. 27, racking up 376 rushing yards. Jason Rodriguez leads the area with 647 rushing yards and nine TDs. He also caught a 51-yard TD pass from Nate Angell against the Blue Streaks.
Fast fact: Gloversville holds a 22-20-1 edge over Queensbury, going back to their Foothills Council days, but the Spartans have won eight in a row. Gloversville's last win over Queensbury came in 2009.
CLASS C
Granville (1-1, 2-1) at Hoosic Valley (0-4, 0-4), 1 p.m.
Granville: The Golden Horde are coming off a bye week, an open date created when Rensselaer dropped varsity football before the season. Granville cruised to a 46-0 win at Cohoes in their last game, on Sept. 20. Dayton Holcomb leads the Horde with 381 yards and three TDs on the ground.
Hoosic Valley: The Indians are coming off back-to-back lopsided losses to Cambridge-Salem and Greenwich. Gavin Giordano scored their only points in last week's 38-6 loss to the Witches.
Fast fact: Hoosic Valley leads Granville 4-3 all-time, winning their last three meetings in a row. The Horde's last win over Valley was a 39-18 victory in 2011.
— Pete Tobey
