CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
La Salle Institute (4-3) at Queensbury (7-0), 1 p.m.
La Salle: The Cadets, coached by longtime former Union College coach John Audino, took Amsterdam to the wire on Oct. 18, losing 21-19 on a blocked field-goal attempt in the final seconds of their regular-season finale. Trailing 21-6, La Salle got a kickoff return touchdown from Damani Canty and a TD run by Traydon Lawrence to pull within two points with nine minutes to play. Lawrence, who ran for 183 yards on 28 carries against Amsterdam, has 1,088 yards and 11 TDs this season.
Queensbury: The Spartans are averaging nearly 400 yards rushing per game this season, second only to their 2016 team, and gaining 8 yards per carry. Junior running back Jason Rodriguez has rushed for 1,326 yards and 21 touchdowns, good for second on Queensbury's all-time single-season rushing list behind only Will Groff's school-record 1,513 yards, set in 2002. Last week, Rodriguez rushed for 258 yards and all four Queensbury touchdowns in their 28-12 victory over Burnt Hills to wrap up the team's second straight division title. However, the Spartans committed too many penalties, something that will need to be addressed as they move on in the postseason.
Fast fact: Queensbury leads the all-time series 3-2, including a 62-8 victory in last year's Class A quarterfinals. The winner of this game plays either Averill Park or Burnt Hills at the higher seed in the semifinals next weekend.
CLASS B QUARTERFINAL
Hudson (3-4) at Glens Falls (7-0), 1:30 p.m.
Hudson: The Bluehawks are one of the youngest teams in the section, but they're also very quick and athletic. They rely on senior Zyonn Clanton, who has rushed for 544 yards and six TDs this season. Freshman DeAndre Smith and junior Michael Green have had their big moments, along with sophomore QB Caleb Romano. Hudson is coming off a 32-6 loss to Cobleskill that dropped them to the fourth seed in Class B Reinfurt.
Glens Falls: The Indians got five TDs from sophomore Griffin Woodell in the first half as they roared out to a 43-0 halftime lead in Glens Falls' 49-16 victory last month. Woodell has rushed for 601 yards and scored 21 TDs overall, and junior speedster Aalijah Sampson has added 702 yards from scrimmage and 10 TDs. QB Noah Girard is putting up passing numbers reminiscent of his third cousin, Joseph Girard III, as Noah has completed 67 percent of his passes for 852 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has spread the ball around, too, with Sampson leading the team with 18 catches. The Indians' defense is allowing 11 points per game.
Fast fact: Glens Falls took a 7-2 series lead with its Week 4 win over Hudson. Their last playoff meeting was the Indians' 62-12 rout in the 2016 Class B sectional championship game. The winner of this game plays either Holy Trinity or Broadalbin-Perth at the higher seed in the semifinals next weekend.
CLASS C QUARTERFINAL
Voorheesville (5-2)
at Cambridge-Salem (6-1), 1:30 p.m.
Voorheesville: The Blackbirds are coming off a 48-20 non-league victory over Canisteo-Greenwood of Section V, in which Gavin Esposito ran for three TDs and Joe Tomlin added two more. Esposito and Tomlin are a 1-2 rushing punch for Voorheesville, each with more than 500 yards on the ground.
Cambridge-Salem: The second-seeded Indians got 126 rushing yards and a touchdown from Kaedin Ogilvie, who also caught scoring passes of 50 and 28 yards in their 43-24 victory at Granville last week. Calvin Schneider added 100 yards and a TD, and Gabe Sgambettera scored twice for Cambridge-Salem. Schneider (885 yards, 9 TDs) and Ogilvie (814 yards, 12 TDs) lead the Indians on the ground, and first-year varsity QB Jacob Ruggles has improved his passing efficiency.
Fast fact: Cambridge has won four of five meetings with Voorheesville, last meeting in 2015, a 35-25 Cambridge win. Cambridge beat the Blackbirds twice in the Class C quarterfinals, in 2007 and 2009. The winner of this game plays either Watervliet or Tamarac at the higher seed in the semifinals next weekend.
CROSSOVER GAME
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (3-4)
at Warrensburg (6-1), 1:30 p.m.
LG/H-L: The WarEagles are hoping to bounce back from a 39-0 loss to Greenwich last week that ultimately cost them a possible playoff berth. Four turnovers proved costly against the Witches, but for the season, QB Cole Clarke has passed for 863 yards and eight TDs, and rushed for another 363 yards and five scores. Shane Clarke has caught 28 passes from his brother, good for 595 yards and seven TDs.
Warrensburg: The Burghers, the top seed for the Class D semifinals, got the tuneup they were hoping for with a rivalry game against LG/H-L. Warrensburg faces Helderberg Valley in the semis at Schuylerville on Nov. 2. Jesse Griffin leads the Burghers with 973 yards and 10 TDs rushing. Dylan Winchell (602 yards, 7 TDs) was held out of last week's 62-12 rout of Coxsackie-Athens, but Griffin busted loose for a whopping 308 yards and three TDs.
Fast fact: Lake George leads this backyard rivalry 42-11 all-time. The WarEagles won last year, 28-12, but before that, Warrensburg had won three of their previous four meetings, including a 49-0 rout in 2015.
— Pete Tobey
