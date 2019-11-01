CLASS C SEMIFINAL
Tamarac (6-2) at Cambridge-Salem (7-1), 1:30 p.m.
Tamarac: The Bengals recorded a mild upset of third-seeded Watervliet last week, a 28-16 victory in which Jonah Rescott rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Rescott, a 6-foot-, 195-pound senior, also caught a scoring pass, one of two by QB Tristan Nemjo.
"They're a run-oriented team with a quarterback who can throw," Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said. "They run Rescott an awful lot, he's a big, tough kid. They're much better than we thought, they've really improved a lot."
Cambridge-Salem: The Indians, ranked seventh in the state in Class C, can certainly run the ball well, but they'll be down a running back this week. Second-leading rusher Calvin Schneider sprained an ankle in last week's 36-14 quarterfinal win over Voorheesville. Hunter Day will step in with Kaedin Ogilvie (952 yards, 13 TDs) and Gabe Sgambettera (561 yards, 8 TDs). Luke is hoping the passing game will continue to improve. QB Jacob Ruggles has completed 58 percent of his passes for 376 yards and seven scores, with Soyer Mattson his most reliable receiver.
"I'd like to think we can throw — we'll need to be able to throw more as we go on, or they'll put 11 guys up on the line of scrimmage," Luke said. "We have a lot of confidence in our offensive line, and we have a little more depth than the typical small school."
Fast fact: This is the first meeting of these Wasaren League schools in football since 2009 — Cambridge has mostly been in Class D since then. Cambridge holds a 6-1 edge over Tamarac in their all-time series, losing to the Bengals in a 2008 crossover game, 17-15. Salem is 4-1 all-time vs. Tamarac.
CLASS D SEMIFINALS
Warrensburg (7-1) vs. Helderberg Valley (3-5)
at Schuylerville High School, 1 p.m.
Warrensburg: The Burghers roared to a 74-6 rout of Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne last week, getting three TDs from Jesse Griffin and two each from Dylan Winchell and Mac Baker. Griffin has rushed for 1,124 yards and scored 14 touchdowns and 108 total points for Warrensburg, and Winchell has another 741 rushing yards and 10 total TDs.
Helderberg Valley: The merged program of Berne-Knox and Duanesburg is on a three-game win streak, having beaten Cohoes, Taconic Hills and Coxsackie-Athens, the latter a last-second 19-14 victory on Oct. 25.
Fast fact: Warrensburg has won both previous meetings with Helderberg Valley, including 64-0 shutout earlier this season.
Whitehall (4-4) vs. Chatham (6-2)
at Schuylerville High School, 7 p.m.
Whitehall: The Railroaders came up short in a 24-12 non-league loss to Moriah of Section VII last week, despite getting 166 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries by workhorse fullback Brendan Covey. Covey has rushed for 811 yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season. Injuries have plagued Whitehall, which lost receiver Tyler Shattuck early in the season, and starting QB Brandon Bakerian for several games.
Chatham: Since dropping an 8-7 loss at Warrensburg on Oct. 11, the Panthers are coming off back-to-back lopsided wins over Corinth-Fort Edward and Mechanicville. They are led by backs Quinten Kastner and Thomas VanTassel, receiver Jayshawn Williams and QB Casey Sitzer. Williams scored three times in Chatham's 43-0 win over Mechanicville last week.
Fast fact: This is only their second meeting ever — the first was a month ago, a 28-14 Chatham victory.
CROSSOVER GAME
Watervliet (5-3) at Granville (5-3), 3 p.m.
Watervliet: The Cannoneers, the Class C South champs, fell to Tamarac in last week's quarterfinals. First-year head coach Pete Porcelli brought the double-wing offense with him from Hoosic Valley and turned around a program that had struggled recently. Watervliet is led by Kareem Duncan, who has rushed for 958 yards and 18 TDs this season.
Granville: The Golden Horde was able to move the ball on Stillwater in last week's quarterfinal before falling 42-16. John Irion's double-wing offense ground out 192 yards against the Warriors, led by Dayton Holcomb's 111 yards and two TDs. Holcomb has run for 1,084 yards and 12 TDs this season, and Ben Chilkott has added 665 rushing yards and four total TDs.
Fast fact: This is the first-ever meeting of these storied football programs. This will be a clash of two teams that run the double-wing offense.
— Pete Tobey
