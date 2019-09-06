{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS B

Lansingburgh at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Lansingburgh: The Knights went 1-7 last year playing in Class B Reinfurt, but they switch to Class B North this season, making this a divisional and season opener.

Glens Falls: The Indians begin the post-JG3 era with a Class B North clash against Lansingburgh. With Joseph Girard III off to Syracuse for basketball, the Glens Falls quarterback job falls to junior Noah Girard, a cousin of JG3's and last year's backup. The Indians surround him with lots of talent on offense, but need to rebuild up front.

Fast fact: Glens Falls leads the all-time series 3-2, most recently a 54-7 playoff win in 2015.

CLASS C

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 1 p.m.

LG/H-L: With a smaller line and lots of speed, the WarEagles have switched to a spread offense as they hope to build on last year's 6-3 playoff season. LG/H-L knocked Granville out of playoff contention last year with a 40-16 pounding at Sam Eppolito Field in the regular-season finale.

Granville: The Golden Horde have low numbers, but return size and strength up front and in the backfield, which is a good mix for head coach John Irion's double-wing offense. Now in its third year under Irion, Granville will be looking to avenge last year's Class C North loss to the WarEagles.

Fast fact: Lake George holds a 16-11 lead in the all-time series, winning their last two meetings. Granville's last win was 27-14 over the WarEagles in 2015.

CLASS D

Helderberg Valley at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Helderberg Valley: The merger of Duanesburg and Berne-Knox finished 4-5 in Class C last season, making the playoffs, and it drops down to the D's this season. Helderberg Valley has developed a reputation for spread offenses with strong passing games.

Warrensburg: The Burghers are coming off their first Class D sectional title since 2004, and are reloading around backs like Jesse Griffin and Dylan Winchell, plus some new linemen and new players from a merger with North Warren.

Fast fact: Warrensburg won its only meeting with Helderberg Valley, 39-20 in 2016.

Pete Tobey

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments