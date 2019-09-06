CLASS B
Lansingburgh at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Lansingburgh: The Knights went 1-7 last year playing in Class B Reinfurt, but they switch to Class B North this season, making this a divisional and season opener.
Glens Falls: The Indians begin the post-JG3 era with a Class B North clash against Lansingburgh. With Joseph Girard III off to Syracuse for basketball, the Glens Falls quarterback job falls to junior Noah Girard, a cousin of JG3's and last year's backup. The Indians surround him with lots of talent on offense, but need to rebuild up front.
Fast fact: Glens Falls leads the all-time series 3-2, most recently a 54-7 playoff win in 2015.
CLASS C
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 1 p.m.
LG/H-L: With a smaller line and lots of speed, the WarEagles have switched to a spread offense as they hope to build on last year's 6-3 playoff season. LG/H-L knocked Granville out of playoff contention last year with a 40-16 pounding at Sam Eppolito Field in the regular-season finale.
Granville: The Golden Horde have low numbers, but return size and strength up front and in the backfield, which is a good mix for head coach John Irion's double-wing offense. Now in its third year under Irion, Granville will be looking to avenge last year's Class C North loss to the WarEagles.
Fast fact: Lake George holds a 16-11 lead in the all-time series, winning their last two meetings. Granville's last win was 27-14 over the WarEagles in 2015.
CLASS D
Helderberg Valley at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.
Helderberg Valley: The merger of Duanesburg and Berne-Knox finished 4-5 in Class C last season, making the playoffs, and it drops down to the D's this season. Helderberg Valley has developed a reputation for spread offenses with strong passing games.
Warrensburg: The Burghers are coming off their first Class D sectional title since 2004, and are reloading around backs like Jesse Griffin and Dylan Winchell, plus some new linemen and new players from a merger with North Warren.
Fast fact: Warrensburg won its only meeting with Helderberg Valley, 39-20 in 2016.
— Pete Tobey
