{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS A

Mohonasen (1-0, 1-0) at Queensbury (1-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.

Mohonasen: Alex Gannon scored on two runs, a pass from Alek Britten and a kickoff return to lead the Mighty Warriors past South Glens Falls 58-14 on Sept. 6.

Queensbury: The Spartans got a 19-yard touchdown run from James Ward midway through the fourth quarter, but they also left some points on the field in a 10-6 win at Ballston Spa last week. Improving their red-zone offense will be key if youthful Queensbury hopes to take another step forward. The Spartans' defense nearly pitched a shutout, as Ballston Spa scored its only points with 26 seconds to play.

Fast fact: Queensbury has won all nine meetings with Mohonasen, including a 62-20 victory last season.

CLASS B

Ravena (0-1) at Hudson Falls (0-1), 1:30 p.m.

Ravena: The Indians dropped a 27-8 loss at Broadalbin-Perth in their opener last week. They have nine starters returning from an injury-riddled 2018 season, plus players up from a 6-3 JV squad.

Hudson Falls: The Tigers dropped a 34-7 loss at Class A Scotia last week, getting their only touchdown on a run by Andrew Hogan. Hudson Falls managed only 75 yards of total offense in the game.

Fast fact: This non-division Class B game was last played in 2015, a 35-7 Ravena win the tied the all-time series at 7-7.

CLASS C

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (0-1, 0-1)

vs. Cambridge-Salem (1-0, 1-0) at Salem, 1 p.m.

LG/H-L: The WarEagles struggled to move the ball against a bigger, stronger Granville front in last week's 16-6 loss. They were held to 135 total yards, mostly on two big plays totaling 100 yards, and four first downs. QB Cole Clarke scored LG/H-L's lone touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Cambridge-Salem: The Indians romped for 352 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in last week's 26-14 Class C North win at Greenwich. Kaedin Ogilvie led C-S with 131 yards and two scores on 22 carries, but head coach Doug Luke is looking for more balance in his offense.

Fast fact: Cambridge holds a 13-5-1 lead in their all-time series, including a 54-0 win at Lake George last season. Lake George last beat Cambridge in the 1998 Class D sectional championship. Lake George won its series with Salem, 20-13.

CHAMPLAIN VALLEY

Ticonderoga (1-0, 1-0) at Beekmantown (1-0, 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga: The Sentinels avenged a lopsided loss in their 2018 season opener by holding on for a 12-7 win over Peru on Sept. 6. Connall Tierney caught six passes for 110 yards and a TD, and Benedict passed for 219 yards to lead Ticonderoga.

Beekmantown: The Eagles rushed for 201 yards and four TDs as a team, getting a late score to seal a 27-18 win over AuSable Valley last week.

Fast fact: Ticonderoga dropped a 33-20 loss to Beekmantown last season, despite a strong game from Benedict.

Pete Tobey

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments