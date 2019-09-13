CLASS A
Mohonasen (1-0, 1-0) at Queensbury (1-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.
Mohonasen: Alex Gannon scored on two runs, a pass from Alek Britten and a kickoff return to lead the Mighty Warriors past South Glens Falls 58-14 on Sept. 6.
Queensbury: The Spartans got a 19-yard touchdown run from James Ward midway through the fourth quarter, but they also left some points on the field in a 10-6 win at Ballston Spa last week. Improving their red-zone offense will be key if youthful Queensbury hopes to take another step forward. The Spartans' defense nearly pitched a shutout, as Ballston Spa scored its only points with 26 seconds to play.
Fast fact: Queensbury has won all nine meetings with Mohonasen, including a 62-20 victory last season.
CLASS B
Ravena (0-1) at Hudson Falls (0-1), 1:30 p.m.
Ravena: The Indians dropped a 27-8 loss at Broadalbin-Perth in their opener last week. They have nine starters returning from an injury-riddled 2018 season, plus players up from a 6-3 JV squad.
Hudson Falls: The Tigers dropped a 34-7 loss at Class A Scotia last week, getting their only touchdown on a run by Andrew Hogan. Hudson Falls managed only 75 yards of total offense in the game.
Fast fact: This non-division Class B game was last played in 2015, a 35-7 Ravena win the tied the all-time series at 7-7.
CLASS C
You have free articles remaining.
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (0-1, 0-1)
vs. Cambridge-Salem (1-0, 1-0) at Salem, 1 p.m.
LG/H-L: The WarEagles struggled to move the ball against a bigger, stronger Granville front in last week's 16-6 loss. They were held to 135 total yards, mostly on two big plays totaling 100 yards, and four first downs. QB Cole Clarke scored LG/H-L's lone touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Cambridge-Salem: The Indians romped for 352 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in last week's 26-14 Class C North win at Greenwich. Kaedin Ogilvie led C-S with 131 yards and two scores on 22 carries, but head coach Doug Luke is looking for more balance in his offense.
Fast fact: Cambridge holds a 13-5-1 lead in their all-time series, including a 54-0 win at Lake George last season. Lake George last beat Cambridge in the 1998 Class D sectional championship. Lake George won its series with Salem, 20-13.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Ticonderoga (1-0, 1-0) at Beekmantown (1-0, 1-0), 1:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels avenged a lopsided loss in their 2018 season opener by holding on for a 12-7 win over Peru on Sept. 6. Connall Tierney caught six passes for 110 yards and a TD, and Benedict passed for 219 yards to lead Ticonderoga.
Beekmantown: The Eagles rushed for 201 yards and four TDs as a team, getting a late score to seal a 27-18 win over AuSable Valley last week.
Fast fact: Ticonderoga dropped a 33-20 loss to Beekmantown last season, despite a strong game from Benedict.
— Pete Tobey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.