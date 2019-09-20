{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS B

Johnstown (1-1, 1-1) at

Hudson Falls (0-0, 0-2), 1:30 p.m.

Johnstown: The Sir Bills are coming off a 35-6 Class B North win over Lansingburgh, jumping out to a 29-0 lead. Bradley Brownell and Chase Benton each scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Johnstown.

Hudson Falls: The Tigers are still looking for their offense. They scored seven points in an opening loss at Scotia, and dropped a 7-0 loss to Ravena last week. Hudson Falls was held to 118 total yards in the loss, averaging just 2.9 yards per play. Quarterback Riley Maddison led the team with 55 yards on 19 rushes.

Fast fact: Hudson Falls leads the all-time series 26-14-1 and has won the last four meetings in a row, including 45-8 last year. Johnstown last beat the Tigers in 2014.

CLASS D

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Whitehall (0-0, 2-0) at

Helderberg Valley (0-2, 0-2), 1 p.m.

Whitehall: The Railroaders rolled past Hoosic Valley and Corinth-Fort Edward in their first two games. Brendan Covey and Tyler Shattuck both topped 100 rushing yards and scored twice as they combined for 262 yards in a 34-0 win over C-FE last week.

Helderberg Valley: The merged program of Duanesburg and Berne-Knox has struggled in two games against Class D opponents, getting outscored by Warrensburg and Chatham by a combined 119-6. Whitehall is the last of three Class D opponents for Helderberg to start the season.

Fast fact: Whitehall has won both previous meetings with Helderberg Valley, last playing in 2017, a 34-20 Whitehall win. The game is scheduled to be played at Duanesburg Elementary School.

Pete Tobey

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Friday Night Football: Wins for G.F., QHS, Burghers, Witches, Horses and War Eagles

article

Burghers roll past Corinth-Fort Edward

article

Glens Falls rolls past Gloversville

article

Queensbury romps on Scotia's new field

12 updates

Load comments