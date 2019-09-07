{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga Springs 28, Niskayuna 12: Jake Williams rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead Saratoga to a Class AA victory Friday night.

Williams scored on runs of 5 and 32 yards, and threw scoring passes to James Capone and Sean Hudson.

