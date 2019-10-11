Guilderland 56, Saratoga 14: Sean Hudson threw for a touchdown and ran for another, but the Blue Streaks dropped a Class AA loss to Guilderland on Friday night.
Hudson completed 13 of 23 passes for 121 yards, connecting with Unique Steele for an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter. Hudson also rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the third.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Michael Gitto passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dutchmen. Caleb Jacobson and Brad Igweike each scored twice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.