Guilderland 56, Saratoga 14: Sean Hudson threw for a touchdown and ran for another, but the Blue Streaks dropped a Class AA loss to Guilderland on Friday night.

Hudson completed 13 of 23 passes for 121 yards, connecting with Unique Steele for an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter. Hudson also rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the third.

Michael Gitto passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dutchmen. Caleb Jacobson and Brad Igweike each scored twice.

