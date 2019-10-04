COLONIE — Sean Hudson passed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull Saratoga Springs within one point of Christian Brothers Academy on Friday night.
However, a failed two-point conversion attempt meant a 20-19 Class AA loss for the Blue Streaks, who fell to 1-3 in the league, 1-4 overall.
Alex Hicks had given Saratoga a 7-0 first-quarter lead, but CBA opened a 20-7 lead through three quarters, getting a pair of scoring passes from Andrew Pemrick to Billy Jones.
Hudson connected with James Capone for a 26-yard touchdown, then found Unique Steele with a 14-yard scoring pass to cut into the Brothers' lead. Hudson completed 8 of 12 passes for 87 yards and added 90 yards on 16 carries for the Blue Streaks.
