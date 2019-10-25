{{featured_button_text}}
 
 SARATOGA SPRINGS — Billy Beach rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Brody Vincenzi passed for three scores Friday night to lead Shenendehowa to a 40-13 Class AA victory over Saratoga Springs.
Beach scored on runs of 57 and 82 yards for the Plainsmen, who improved to 6-1 in the league, 7-1 overall. Vincenzi completed 6 of 8 passes for 134 yards and two touchdown passes to Dyvante Terrelonge, and another to Josh Szwarzberg.
Sean Hudson passed for a touchdown to Alex Hicks and ran for another in the fourth quarter to account for the Blue Streaks' scoring.

