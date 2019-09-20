Shaker 56, Saratoga Springs 14: Jake Williams passed for two touchdowns, but the Blue Streaks (1-2) were no match for unbeaten Shaker in Class AA action Friday night.
In a rematch of last year's Class AA sectional final, the Blue Bison jumped out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back. Seven players scored for Shaker, with Austin Baird scoring twice. Porter Ninstant led the Bison with 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Joey Mirabile passed for 124 yards and two scores.
Williams connected with James Capone for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and with Alex Hicks on a 20-yard scoring pass in the fourth.
