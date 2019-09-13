{{featured_button_text}}

Bethlehem 30, Saratoga Springs 0: Derek Martell rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another Friday night to lead Bethlehem past Saratoga.

Nick Gicewicz led the Eagles with 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

The Blue Streaks were held to 31 total yards in the game.

