Saratoga falls to Bethlehem Sep 13, 2019

Bethlehem 30, Saratoga Springs 0: Derek Martell rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another Friday night to lead Bethlehem past Saratoga. Nick Gicewicz led the Eagles with 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

The Blue Streaks were held to 31 total yards in the game.
