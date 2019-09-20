{{featured_button_text}}

LATHAM — Jake Williams passed for two touchdowns, but the Blue Streaks (1-2) were no match for unbeaten Shaker in a 56-14 Class AA loss Friday night.

In a rematch of last year's Class AA sectional final, the Blue Bison jumped out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back. Seven players scored for Shaker, with Austin Baird scoring twice. Porter Ninstant led the Bison with 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Joey Mirabile passed for 124 yards and two scores.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Williams connected with James Capone for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and with Alex Hicks on a 20-yard scoring pass in the fourth.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Friday Night Football: Wins for G.F., QHS, Burghers, Witches, Horses and War Eagles

article

Burghers roll past Corinth-Fort Edward

article

Glens Falls rolls past Gloversville

article

Queensbury romps on Scotia's new field

12 updates

Load comments