Sean Ryan has seen the dizzying heights of coaching in the NFL and just about every level of football one can think of.

On Saturday evening, the Hudson Falls native will recognized for his long career as part of the 2023 induction class of the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame.

Another longtime coach, Saratoga Springs native Sean McDonnell — who spent more than 20 years as head coach at the University of New Hampshire — is also being inducted, along with several other former players and coaches.

The induction ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Polish Community Center in Albany.

The 51-year-old Ryan, a Service to Football inductee, has spent the last three decades on college and pro football sidelines as a coach, including stints as quarterbacks and receivers coach with the New York Giants, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, developing players like Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.

"Obviously I'm honored," Ryan said recently by phone from his family's summer home on Glen Lake. "You kind of shake your head to have that opportunity to be inducted with so many guys who have brought so much to the game of football. It's humbling and I'm thrilled to be doing it."

Ryan is currently an analyst at the University of South Carolina, helping offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. The Panthers let go of Ryan and the rest of their coaching staff after last season, but Ryan remains under contract with the team.

Ryan's long career as a college and pro assistant had its roots with coach Tom Heinzelman and the Hudson Falls Tigers.

"There are so many guys that I owe my whole career to," Ryan said. "It all started with high school football, with Coach Heinz, coach (Tom) Mayer and coach (George) Chickanis, guys who made me want to do this for a living."

Ryan said a knee injury suffered while he was playing defensive back at Hamilton College started him down the coaching path, as a 19-year-old helping out at nearby Clinton High School.

"It carried over to Siena," Ryan said. "Coach Ed Zaloom gave my very first shot at being a college coach, even though I was coming from a sales position and I had only helped out at the high school level."

After two years as a graduate assistant under the legendary Bob Ford at the University at Albany, Ryan had several college jobs before landing with the New York Giants as offensive quality control coach under Tom Coughlin. He worked for the Giants from 2007-15 before moving on.

Fifty years ago, Sean McDonnell was one of the finest athletes to come out of St. Peter's, a three-sport athlete who excelled as a quarterback and defensive back for the Saints. His football and baseball coach was Joe King, who went on to coach at RPI.

"Joe King set the foundation for me," McDonnell said. "He had such an influence on so many young athletes at St. Pete's, and afterwards at Watervliet and at RPI. He taught us how to work hard, how to be a competitor and how to harness all of that stuff."

McDonnell was a member of one of the Saints' best-ever football teams, which went 7-1 in 1972 and allowed only 14 points all season.

"I actually got hurt in our second or third game, against Stillwater — I broke my collarbone, but that was the platform for me to become a coach," McDonnell said. "They had me mentor our other quarterback, Mike Phillips, who was a sophomore."

McDonnell played three years as a defensive back at New Hampshire, and after graduating in 1978, he began his coaching career. He bounced around high schools and colleges in New England before returning to UNH in 1991.

In 1999, he became the Wildcats' head coach, and apart from missing the 2019 season for medical reasons, he coached UNH through the 2021 season. He retired with a 157-104 record, and in 2004 and 2015, he received the Eddie Robinson Award as the top coach in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA).

"I always felt like we were the underdog at St. Peter's and at UNH," McDonnell said. "We played with an edge, played with a chip on our shoulder, we learned about playing harder than the other guys. Those (coaches) found a way to bring it out of their teams — if you compete and play that way, good things will happen. It was a heck of an experience growing up with those coaches challenging you to be the best you can be."

McDonnell said he was honored to be in the same Hall of Fame induction class as the late Kevin Cummings, who starred at Saratoga Springs High School and the University of Massachusetts in the 1970s.

"He was one of the best athletes to come out of Saratoga," McDonnell said. "As good a football player as he was, he was probably a better baseball player. He was a tremendous three-sport athlete, and he was a good friend."

Other noteworthy inductees from the area are longtime football official Leo Flynn of Greenwich, former Johnstown coach Barry Clawson and former Glens Falls star running back Corey Brand.

Former Hoosick Falls standouts Billy Pine and Brad Burns, who led the Panthers to the 2012 state Class C championship, are among the 13 players being inducted, along with Brand, Cummings, Dexter Bishop (Lansingburgh), Joe Catalano (CBA/Bucknell), Jason Downey (Shenendehowa), Ed Greene (Broadalbin-Perth/Hofstra), Dan Hunt (Canajoharie/Colgate), Chris Nappi (Niskayuna/Union), and from the early days of football, Dave Smukler (Gloversville/Temple) and Furlong Flynn.

Coaches being inducted are Clawson, former Stillwater and Mechanicville coach Dick Stipano, longtime Ravena assistant Bob Dorrance, Service to Youth Football inductee Tom Pendergast, game official Joe Cowell, and longtime Albany-area reporter Bill Arsenault as a media member. Stipano, Pendergast and Cowell will be inducted posthumously. The Hall of Fame team inductee this year is the dominant 1986 Amsterdam team that went 10-0 and won the Section II Class A title.