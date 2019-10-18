High School Football Rushing game leads Schuylerville Post-Star staff report 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SCHUYLERVILLE — Schuylerville rushed for 379 of its total 385 yards in downing Mohonasen 41-13 in a non-league football game Friday night. Jack Dwyer had 10 carries for 144 yards and a 22-yard score. Jack McGarrahan added nine carries for 84 yard and a 44-yard touchdown. × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Defensively, McGarrahan had a sack, and the Black Horses gained the ball on three Mohonasen turnovers. 