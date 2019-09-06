Rushing game helps Schuylerville down Johnstown 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save JOHNSTOWN — The visiting Black Horses rushed for 355 yards and all eight of their touchdowns in the Class B win as Schuylerville posted a 55-16 victory over Johnstown to open the football season. Jacob Vanderhoof rushed eight times for 111 yards and two touchdowns of 9 yards apiece. Jack Dwyer rushed just three times, but for 70 yards and touchdowns of 11 and 54 yards. × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking NewsReceive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Johnstown Sport Visiting Black Horse Times Jacob Vanderhoof Jack Dwyer Kick Schuylerville American Football Linguistics Tavares Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated: - Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only. - Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader. - Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms. - Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed. - Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed. - Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed. - Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular BLOG: Million Dollar Half-Mile traffic has become an embarrassment Glens Falls man accused of child sex abuse UPDATED: Queensbury motorcyclist critically hurt in Lake George crash Blog: Murderer having a tough time in jail Contractor pleads guilty to defrauding customer in Washington County This Week This Week'sEvents View All Promotions promotion Sign up for Post-Star email alerts promotion spotlight AP Are you ready for retirement? Print Ads Home HUFF N PUFF - Ad from 2019-09-01 Sep 1, 2019 Huff 'N Puff 110 Rotterdam Industrial Park, Schenectady, NY 12306 518-688-1624 Website Office MILLER ADVERTISING-LEGAL - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 Miller Advertising 71 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10003 212-929-2200 Website Sale ADIRONDACK MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-09-01 Sep 1, 2019 Adirondack Museum PO BOX 99 RTE 28 N, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812 518-352-7311 Construction Hunt Companies, Inc. - Ad from 2019-09-06 Sep 6, 2019 Medical THE DEAN HOUSE - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 Construction ALL MASONRY/ED KONDYSAR - Ad from 2019-09-02 Sep 2, 2019 Construction WINDOWS, DOORS, SHADES & MORE LLC - Ad from 2019-09-01 Sep 1, 2019 Windows, Doors, Shades & More, LLC 108 Main St, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-745-5399 Website Home HUFF N PUFF - Ad from 2019-09-02 Sep 2, 2019 Huff 'N Puff 110 Rotterdam Industrial Park, Schenectady, NY 12306 518-688-1624 Website Furniture LIVINGSTONS INC. - Ad from 2019-09-07 45 min ago LIVINGSTONS INC. P O BOX 506, GLENS FALLS, NY 12801 518-793-2888 Car NEMER CHRYSLER - Ad from 2019-09-07 45 min ago Nemer Chrysler Jeep Dodge Queensbury 728 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-2571 Website
