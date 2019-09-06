{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTOWN — The visiting Black Horses rushed for 355 yards and all eight of their touchdowns in the Class B win as Schuylerville posted a 55-16 victory over Johnstown to open the football season.

Jacob Vanderhoof rushed eight times for 111 yards and two touchdowns of 9 yards apiece. Jack Dwyer rushed just three times, but for 70 yards and touchdowns of 11 and 54 yards.

