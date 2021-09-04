ROUNDUP: Warrensburg romps to Week 0 victory; Glens Falls, Schuylerville win

WARRENSBURG — Dylan Winchell returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, sparking Warrensburg to a 56-8 win over Cairo-Durham/Catskill in a Week 0 football game Saturday.

Football teams this year had the option of playing a scrimmage or a game this weekend, which previously had been for scrimmages only. According to Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance, games this weekend are considered preseason games and do not count for standings or playoff seedings.

The regular season kicks off this Friday with a full slate of Week 1 games.

Winchell reeled in scoring passes of 41 yards from Brady Cheney and 75 yards from Caden Allen to lead Warrensburg. Tim Kelly added a pair of touchdown runs, Tristen Hitchcock rumbled 55 yards for another, and Caleb Remington and Zach Olden added score.

GLENS FALLS 43, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 22: Griffin Woodell rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on Friday night to lead Glens Falls past South Glens Falls.

Woodell, who carried 17 times, also returned a fumble 90 yards for another score for the Indians. Carson Rath completed all eight of his pass attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown to Greg Frandsen, who also scored on a run.