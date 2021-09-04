ROUNDUP: Warrensburg romps to Week 0 victory; Glens Falls, Schuylerville win

WARRENSBURG — Dylan Winchell returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, sparking Warrensburg to a 56-8 win over Cairo-Durham/Catskill in a Week 0 football game Saturday.
Football teams this year had the option of playing a scrimmage or a game this weekend, which previously had been for scrimmages only. According to Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance, games this weekend are considered preseason games and do not count for standings or playoff seedings.
The regular season kicks off this Friday with a full slate of Week 1 games.
Winchell reeled in scoring passes of 41 yards from Brady Cheney and 75 yards from Caden Allen to lead Warrensburg. Tim Kelly added a pair of touchdown runs, Tristen Hitchcock rumbled 55 yards for another, and Caleb Remington and Zach Olden added score.
GLENS FALLS 43, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 22: Griffin Woodell rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on Friday night to lead Glens Falls past South Glens Falls.
Woodell, who carried 17 times, also returned a fumble 90 yards for another score for the Indians. Carson Rath completed all eight of his pass attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown to Greg Frandsen, who also scored on a run.
Josh Ahrens led South High with 113 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Trey Marcil went 7 for 13 passing for 72 yards and a score to Orion Delisle, and rushed for 38 yards for the Bulldogs.
SCHUYLERVILLE 45, HUDSON 0: The Black Horses held Hudson to 74 total yards and scored all of their points before halftime Friday night.
Owen Sherman completed 7 of 8 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score. He connected with Otto Bolduc on a 54-yard scoring pass and tossed a 7-yarder to Ryan Dow.
Also rushing for Schuylerville touchdowns were Dow, Lukas Sherman and freshman Landen Cumm, who scored twice in the second quarter. Cumm and and Lukas Sherman combined for 198 rushing yards.
RAVENA 30, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 24: Cambridge-Salem came up short in a loss at Ravena on Friday night.
Dillon Hughes scored on a 10-yard pass from Brice Burr, Connor Chilson and Eli Danio ran for touchdowns, and Zach Price returned a fumble 10 yards to account for Cambridge-Salem's scoring.
Chilson led C-S with 120 yards on 16 carries. Burr went 8 for 15 passing for 105 yards, and Danio caught three passes for 70 yards.
Aidan Lochner rushed for 137 yards and three scores to lead Ravena.