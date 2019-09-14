{{featured_button_text}}
QHS football

Queensbury players warm up before Saturday's game.

 Peter Holehan, pholehan@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — Junior running back Jason Rodriguez flirted with Queensbury single-game records for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards as the Spartans defeated Mohonasen 43-21 in a Class A Grasso football game on Saturday.

Rodriguez rushed 17 times for 276 yards — the second-most yards in a single game. Will Groff holds the record with 288 rushing yards in a 2002 game against Gloversville.

Rodriguez also tied a school record with six rushing touchdowns, the most since Liam O’Mara in a 2018 game against Burnt Hills.

High School sportswriter and reporter

