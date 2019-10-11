{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jason Rodriguez rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries to lead Queensbury to a 49-14 Class A Grasso football victory over South Glens Falls on Friday night.

Jason Rodriguez with 203 yards at the half, when Queensbury had a 28-6 lead. The Spartans improved to 5-0 in the division, 6-0 overall.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

South High (1-4, 2-4) got 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Josh Ahrens.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments