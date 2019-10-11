SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jason Rodriguez rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries to lead Queensbury to a 49-14 Class A Grasso football victory over South Glens Falls on Friday night.
Jason Rodriguez with 203 yards at the half, when Queensbury had a 28-6 lead. The Spartans improved to 5-0 in the division, 6-0 overall.
Jason Rodriguez scores from 9 yds out to put Queensbury on top 28-6 over SGF with 1:21 left in half. He has 3 TDs & 177 yds rushing #518football pic.twitter.com/TOK5uW12Uu— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 11, 2019
South High (1-4, 2-4) got 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Josh Ahrens.
Queensbury goes up 21-0 over SGF on Joe Slattery’s 2yd TD run with 8:20 left in the half #518football pic.twitter.com/5PSLzwFfse— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 11, 2019
