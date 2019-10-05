{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Jason Rodriguez rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to lead the Queensbury Spartans to a 52-15 Class A Grasso football victory over Gloversville.

Rodriguez scored on runs of 61, 11, 5 and 71 yards, all in the first half, as the Spartans improved to 4-0 in the division, 5-0 overall.

Joe Slattery, Patrick Morehouse and Zach Nawtoniak also ran for touchdowns for Queensbury, which got a field goal and seven extra points from kicker Alex Roca.

