Rodriguez scores 3 TDs as Queensbury beats Ballston Spa

BURNT HILLS — Jason Rodriguez scored three touchdowns Monday night, including the go-ahead score with 1:49 left to lift Queensbury to a 21-14 Class A Grasso division football victory over Ballston Spa.
Rodriguez reeled in an 11-yard pass from Sean Collins to snap a 14-14 tie. Collins rolled right after a flea-flicker handoff and found Rodriguez in the back of the end zone for the touchdown. The Spartans then stuffed Ballston Spa deep in its own end and ran out the clock.
Caleb Dyer scored three touchdowns Monday night to lead Stillwater to a 27-8 Class D North football victory over Warrensburg.
Rodriguez had scored first-half touchdowns on runs of 11 and 1 yard to give the Spartans (1-1) a 14-6 halftime lead.
Ballston Spa got both of its touchdowns on runs of 14 and 1 yard by quarterback Andrew Kramer, the second with 7:42 left to play, with the two-point conversion pulling the Scotties into the tie. Rodriguez gave the Spartans a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter, scoring on a fourth-down sweep from a yard out.
Queensbury was playing only its second game of the Fall II season, and first in 10 days. The Spartans’ first two games were canceled by coronavirus pauses.
