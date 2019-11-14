Queensbury junior running back Jason Rodriguez has been chosen as the Class A Grasso division Offensive Player of the Year.
Rodriguez, who set school single-season records with 29 touchdowns and 1,833 rushing yards this season, is joined by several teammates on the Class A Grasso all-star football team.
You have free articles remaining.
Also named to the first-team offense from Queensbury were linemen Ashton Diffee and Dylan Erickson, tight end Connor Havern, running back Joe Slattery, quarterback Nate Angell and placekicker Alex Roca. Sophomore running back Josh Ahrens of South Glens Falls also made the first team.
Selected for the first-team defense for Queensbury were linemen Hunter Montgomery and Seth Guay, linebacker James Ward and defensive back Sean Collins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.