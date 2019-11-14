{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury junior running back Jason Rodriguez has been chosen as the Class A Grasso division Offensive Player of the Year.

Rodriguez, who set school single-season records with 29 touchdowns and 1,833 rushing yards this season, is joined by several teammates on the Class A Grasso all-star football team.

Also named to the first-team offense from Queensbury were linemen Ashton Diffee and Dylan Erickson, tight end Connor Havern, running back Joe Slattery, quarterback Nate Angell and placekicker Alex Roca. Sophomore running back Josh Ahrens of South Glens Falls also made the first team.

Selected for the first-team defense for Queensbury were linemen Hunter Montgomery and Seth Guay, linebacker James Ward and defensive back Sean Collins.

