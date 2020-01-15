Rodriguez makes all-state second team

Queensbury junior running back Jason Rodriguez, who topped 2,000 rushing yards this past fall, has been named to the all-state Class A second team offense.

Rodriguez set school single-season records for 2,050 yards and 31 touchdowns in leading the Spartans to a 10-1 record and a Section II championship in November.

Named to the Class A all-state third team from Queensbury were offensive lineman Seth Guay, kicker Alex Roca and linebacker James Ward, all seniors.

Honorable mention choices for the Spartans were linemen Ashton Diffee and Dylan Erickson, and defensive backs Nate Angell and Sean Collins.

Running back Amin Woods, who led Cornwall past Queensbury on the way to a second straight state title, was named Class A all-state Co-Player of the Year with Plainedge quarterback Dan Villari.

