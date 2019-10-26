QUEENSBURY — With a little help from his teammates, Jason Rodriguez engraved his name into the Queensbury football record books again as the host Spartans powered past La Salle Institute 42-21 in a Class A quarterfinal Saturday afternoon.
Queensbury (8-0) advances to play rival Burnt Hills (5-3) in a semifinal matchup of the Section II Football Tournament next weekend.
Rodriguez put together another masterful performance, rushing 16 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns to help the Spartans race out to a 28-7 halftime lead.
FB: @QbyAthletics Jason Rodriguez is in the end zone for the third time today as the Spartans have taken control, leading 28-7 versus LaSalle. #518football pic.twitter.com/yBJFWr4ZqV— Peter Holehan (@PHolehan) October 26, 2019
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior set single-season school records for rushing yards (1,531), rushing touchdowns (25) and games with 200 or more yards (four).
“I knew a little bit (about the records), but that didn’t really matter,” said Rodriguez, who was sporting a bloody right elbow after the game. “I’m just trying to help the team win. My teammates do a great job of opening things up for me. They seal the edge well. They get the safeties and linebackers out (of the way) and open up huge holes for me.”
Rodriguez credited his blocking from sophomore offensive tackle Ashton Diffee (6-1, 280), senior fullback James Ward (5-11, 185) and even quarterback Nate Angell for his big season.
“Ashton is an underrated player for us,” Rodriguez said. “You don’t see him mentioned a lot in the newspaper, but he’s a huge player for us. Then, James is one of the guys that you love having block for you. I wouldn’t be able to do it (without them). Nate doesn’t really play like a quarterback. He plays like a fullback, basically. He put down a lead block for me (on one of my touchdown runs).”
On his record-setting run early in the third quarter, Rodriguez patiently waited for his blockers to get in position and then turned it upfield for a 40-yard touchdown to eclipse Will Groff’s previous record of 1,513 rushing yards, set back in 2002. It also put him over 200 yards for the day — a feat no other Spartan had accomplished four times in one season. Queensbury is in its 58th season of playing football.
His first touchdown of the game came with 3:24 left in the first quarter to break the record of 21 touchdowns in a season that was set by both Liam O’Mara in 2018 and Groff in 2002.
“During the games, there is no focus on the records,” said Queensbury coach Matt Crossman, who improved to 23-5 all-time with the Spartans. “After the game — sure, they’re nice. I think Jason would be the first one to tell that you he’d rather have the win than any kind of outstanding day, numbers or touchdowns.”
Queensbury got off to the quick start, forcing a La Salle punt on their opening possession and then went down the field 66 yards in seven plays. Rodriguez picked up 18 yards on a fourth down and six from the La Salle 35-yard line, and Angell finished the drive off when he found junior tight end Connor Havern in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown.
On defense, the Spartans were opportunistic, picking off four passes — one each from Rodriguez, Sean Collins, Bryant James and Danny Collins.
Crossman addressed the team at the conclusion of the game and said the win was “bittersweet” in pointing out the number of penalties (12 for 111) that the team had. The Spartans also lost a pair of fumbles in the fourth quarter, including one on an onside kick.
“It didn’t seem like it was a clean game for us,” Crossman said. “We still had a bunch of penalties for us. If we’re going to continue to move forward, we have to clean them up.”
Traydon Lawrence had 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Brady Fenton recorded six grabs for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Cadets (4-4).
