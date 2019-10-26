{{featured_button_text}}
 

QUEENSBURY — Jason Rodriguez rushed for 211 yards and set three school records as Queensbury beat La Salle 42-21 in a Class A quarterfinal of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday.

Queensbury (8-0) advances to host a semifinal against Burnt Hills, with a chance to avenge last season’s playoff defeat to BH.

Rodriguez set single-season records for rushing yards (1,531), rushing touchdowns (25) and games with 200 or more yards (4). He scored four times on Saturday.

On Rodriguez’s record-setting run early in the third quarter, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior patiently waited for his blockers to get in position and then turned it up field for a 40-yard touchdown to eclipse Will Groff’s previous record that was set back in 2002.

On defense, the Spartans were opportunistic, picking off four passes — one each from Rodriguez, Sean Collins, Bryant James and Daniel Collins.

Collins and Connor Havern also scored touchdowns as the Spartans improved to 8-0.

