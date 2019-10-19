QUEENSBURY — Jason Rodriguez rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Queensbury defeated Burnt Hills 28-12 to wrap up the Class A Grasso division title.
Jason Rodriguez scores from a yard out with :33 left in first quarter for Queensbury 7-0 lead #518football pic.twitter.com/aKgqeLWfnf— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 19, 2019
Sean Collins intercepted a pair of passes in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Queensbury, which finished the regular season at 6-0 in the division, 7-0 overall.
Jason Rodriguez 5yd TD run for 21-6 Queensbury lead with 7:32 left in third quarter #518Football pic.twitter.com/9YB8hmGCa9— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 19, 2019
Queensbury is now 7-0 for the eighth time in school history.
