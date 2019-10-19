{{featured_button_text}}
Football: Burnt Hills vs. Queensbury

Jason Rodriguez holds the ball over the goal line as he scores on a 1-year run early in Queensbury's football game against Burnt Hills on Saturday.

 Greg Brownell, brownell@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — Jason Rodriguez rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Queensbury defeated Burnt Hills 28-12 to wrap up the Class A Grasso division title.

Sean Collins intercepted a pair of passes in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Queensbury, which finished the regular season at 6-0 in the division, 7-0 overall.

Queensbury is now 7-0 for the eighth time in school history.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments