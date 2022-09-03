Rival teams become allies on football field

Looking out at his teammates running drills at the end of football practice last week at Whitehall High School, Brent Perry smiled.

For the record, Perry — a Granville kid — was wearing a maroon practice jersey.

Standing next to him was his buddy, Troy Austin — a Whitehall kid, with a gleaming metallic gold helmet tucked under his arm.

This scene never would have happened even a few years ago. A generation ago, the very idea would be preposterous for the two towns near the Vermont border.

So deep was the rivalry between the Granville Golden Horde and Whitehall Railroaders — which dates back to at least the dawn of the 20th century — that even now, some older fans grumble at the notion of sharing a football program.

"When my dad was in school, he wasn't friends with Whitehall kids, because that was the rivalry," said Perry, a Granville senior who plays center and linebacker for the new Granville-Whitehall merger. "That doesn't exist anymore — we all know each other, we're 15 minutes away, we're friends, we've all played on travel teams together, we've wrestled together. It just didn't exist anymore."

About 35 miles away — back down Route 4, across Route 149 and up the Northway a couple of exits to Warrensburg — a similar scene was unfolding behind the high school.

Landon Olden was wearing a Lake George practice jersey. Brody McCabe had donned a Warrensburg jersey — opposite jerseys for former opponents.

Once rivals on the field, the two seniors are now teammates on the Warrensburg-Lake George Wolverines, who also incorporate Warrensburg's merger with North Warren this fall.

"I think both teams have merged very well," said Olden, a senior running back/linebacker from Warrensburg. "We've become brothers, instead of rivals."

"We're one team now," said McCabe, a Lake George senior who plays multiple skill positions on both sides of the ball. "I think each guy knows what the other guy is thinking now. We've spent a lot of time together the last week or so, so that definitely helps.

"It's not Lake George or Warrensburg — we're just Wolverine football," he added. "We're here to win games and compete."

Numbers game

The Granville-Whitehall and Warrensburg-Lake George football teams are scheduled to square off in a Class C North game on Saturday in Whitehall. That will be a most unusual sight for longtime fans used to those four teams doing battle in the old Northern-Adirondack League.

The teams may be new, but merging teams is certainly not a new trend across many high school sports. It's become a reality in an area with declining enrollments and participation.

Lake George was merged with Hadley-Luzerne for eight seasons before pulling out of an approved merger that included Corinth in 2021. Cambridge and Salem joined forces in 2018. Corinth and Fort Edward were merged for two seasons, and are back this year, with H-L, as the CFEHL Mountaineers.

Perry and Austin understand the necessity of a Granville-Whitehall merger. Whitehall fielded only a junior varsity team the last two seasons. Perry said he couldn't remember a Granville team with more than 25 players.

"We were real short on players — we only had 15 kids from Whitehall," said Granville-Whitehall head coach Darin Eggleston, a math teacher at Whitehall and a former Railroaders quarterback. "And Granville would have been cutting it close, too."

Now with as many as 38 players, the new squad has enough for full practices, good depth and a shot at winning some more games, even with the bump up to Class C.

"It feels great to get this many kids out here," said Austin, a Whitehall senior who plays linebacker and running back. "Usually at Whitehall we'd get around 18-20, and that's struggling. We have 30-something out here, so we have offense and defense for the first time in years. It feels good to have a second team to play against, have extra kids in case someone goes down."

"It's a happier scene than I've seen at Granville, and I'm sure it's the same at Whitehall," Perry said. "The energy is good, because we know that, A, we're going to be able to have a team if two kids get hurt, and we can push ourselves to work a lot harder now that we know that, if something happens … we have that insurance behind us."

Warrensburg and Lake George have been in the same boat.

"At Warrensburg we ended up finishing most seasons with 18, 19 guys by the time it was all done, and the same with them at Lake George," Wolverines head coach Mike Perrone said. "You're having coaches play scout quarterback and scout tackle, and you can't get a realistic look."

"This year it's finally nice to have 11 solid guys on the field," said Warrensburg senior Tristen Hitchcock, a fullback/linebacker and a fifth-year varsity player. "And then you also have depth, you have 15 or 16 kids who can rotate and always be ready to fill in a spot if someone gets hurt. It's nice to have that reassurance if people miss a game."

Perrone said he had 35 players in camp, and the Wolverines will field a JV team.

The biggest difference in practice the last two weeks was the tempo and sheer number of plays the Wolverines were able to run, Perrone noted.

"I look back at last year, early on we were only getting 70, 80 team reps in practice as a program, and now we're getting 150, 160 — so you're doubling your reps just because of the ability to have such a fast practice tempo," he said.

Coming together

Putting aside former rivalries seems to be easier in today's world of social media and travel-team sports. Players already know each other or have played with each other in other sports. Austin and Perry have been friends since pee-wee wrestling. Several W-LG players played on the same travel baseball team this summer.

"I was more excited to play with this program than I ever have," McCabe said. "This is the first year that I've really looked forward to football, throughout summer, throughout everything. There's no separation — we're here to play football and we're here to win, and each guy is thinking the same thing."

Getting the Wolverines together early on in the process was key, and that was easy because the two schools are only six miles apart.

"It was a seamless transition, coming together," Perrone said. "The kids already know each other from summer baseball, wrestling. It's not like it used to be where it was only playing for my school.

"We played each other on this field (last year, a 52-32 Warrensburg win)," Perrone added, "And afterwards, as a coaching staff, we heard rumbles that there might be some mutual interest in a merger, and you look at the talent on the field, and you're like, 'If we could come together and we did it the right way, we could be a heck of a program.' That's what we're trying to create."

For Granville-Whitehall, Austin and Perry have led the way with getting the team focused on playing football together. Austin already knew many of the Granville players.

"I played fifth and sixth (grade) football with these guys — we didn't have a (youth football) team a few years back, so I knew these guys coming up through," Austin said. "We're all good friends and it just worked out."

Both teams got their first game under their belts this weekend. With only two weeks of practice, the Wolverines romped to a 58-6 blowout of Catskill/Cairo-Durham on Thursday night. On Saturday, Granville-Whitehall came up short in an 18-7 loss at Cambridge-Salem.

"(The merger) could be really special, and I hope they make the most of it and have a great season," Perrone added.