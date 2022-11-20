 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Relentless Warrensburg-Lake George powers into state semifinals

MECHANICVILLE — Tristen Hitchcock scored seven touchdowns and Brody McCabe rushed for 333 yards Sunday to lead Warrensburg-Lake George to an 85-34 Class C state football semifinal victory over Gouverneur.

The Wolverines, who improved to 12-0, set a state record for most points in a state football playoff game. They advance to meet Section IX champion James I. O'Neill in the state semifinals, set for Saturday at noon at Middletown High School.

McCabe finished with two touchdowns and 27 carries, while Hitchcock carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards. Landon Olden added 197 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushes for W-LG.

In the loss, Gouverneur quarterback Holden Stowell passed for 287 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats finished 8-2.

Check back later for a full story.

Class C State Quarterfinal

Gouverneur (8-1);13;6;15;0 — 34

Warr.-Lake George (12-0);16;23;38;8 — 85

First quarter

W-LG — Hitchcock 1 run (B. McCabe run), 5:38

G — Rumble 7 pass from Stowell (run failed), 2:14

W-LG — Hitchcock 8 run (Olden run), :06

G — LaPierre 70 kickoff return (Burns kick), :00

Second quarter

W-LG — Hitchcock 2 run (B. McCabe run), 9:50

G — Rumble 52 pass from Stowell (run failed), 9:36

W-LG — Hitchcock 3 run (B. McCabe run), 4:07

W-LG — Hitchcock 1 run (Erceg kick), :06

Third quarter

W-LG

