Ravena turns tables on Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Ravena built up an early lead and went on to upset Glens Falls 35-28 in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday.

Glens Falls (7-2), the eighth ranked team in the state, had beaten Ravena 42-0 just one week ago. But Glens Falls couldn't stop the Ravena offense the way it had a week ago.

Ravena moves on to face Gloversville in the championship game next week.

Glens Falls put up better offensive numbers than Ravena on Saturday. Carson Rath finished with 185 yards in the air on 10-for-16 passing and Griffin Woodell racked up 150 yards rushing. But Ravena's big early lead was too much to overcome.

The visitors took a 13-0 lead on a passing touchdown by quarterback Luke Misetich and a 16-yard run by Frankie Broadhurst. Glens Falls got on the board on a 22-yard run by Woodell, but Ravena put up two more touchdowns in the second quarter and led 27-7 at one point.

Glens Falls chiseled away at the lead with a Woodell TD run and a Rath pass to Kellen Driscoll, cutting the lead to 27-21 at halftime. Broadhurst's third touchdown run of the day made it a two-touchdown lead for Ravena early in the fourth quarter.

Rath hit Frandsen on a 41-yard touchdown strike with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter, but time ran out before Glens Falls could get any closer.

Class B Semifinal Ravena;13;14;0;8 — 35 Glens Falls;7;14;0;7 — 28 First Quarter Rav — Ryan Southworth 39 pass from Luke Misetich (Jack Mcferran kick), 6:20 Rav — Frankie Broadhurst 16 run (kick failed), 6:04 GF — Griffin Woodell 22 run (Tanner Sokol kick), 0:00 Second Quarter Rav — Ryan Schermerhorn 1 run (Dominic Paljusaj run), 8:32 Rav — Broadhurst 8 run (Paljusaj run), 4:40 GF — Woodell 1 run (Sokol kick), 2:57 GF — Kellen Driscoll 8 pass from Rath (Sokol kick), 0:00. Fourth Quarter Rav — Broadhurst 7 run (Broadhurst run), 11:25 GF — Greg Frandsen 41 pass form Rath (Sokol kick), 4:32

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0