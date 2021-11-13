 Skip to main content
Queensbury's season ends in Class A title game

CLIFTON PARK — Burnt Hills took advantage of early Queensbury turnovers and went on to score a 21-0 victory in the Class A final of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday night.

The loss brought Queensbury’s surprise run through sectionals to an end. Burnt Hills moves on to a state quarterfinal game next weekend at Mahopac High School.

Burnt Hills took a 14-0 lead into halftime after capitalizing on a pair of Queensbury fumbles. Tyler Manning’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Rocco Mareno came with 23 seconds left in the first quarter and Jaleel Joseph ran one in from 3 yards out late in the second quarter.

Manning’s 10-yard run on a draw play in the third quarter made it a 21-0 game.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Class A Championship

Queensbury (4-6);0;0;0;0 — 0

Burnt Hills (9-1);7;7;7;0 — 21

First quarter

BH — Mareno 28 pass from Manning (Sbuttoni kick), :23

Second quarter

BH — Joseph 3 run (Sbuttoni kick), 2:47

Third quarter

BH — Manning 10 run (Sbuttoni kick), 1:08

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

