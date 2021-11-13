Queensbury's season ends in Class A title game

CLIFTON PARK — Burnt Hills took advantage of early Queensbury turnovers and went on to score a 21-0 victory in the Class A final of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday night.

The loss brought Queensbury’s surprise run through sectionals to an end. Burnt Hills moves on to a state quarterfinal game next weekend at Mahopac High School.

Burnt Hills took a 14-0 lead into halftime after capitalizing on a pair of Queensbury fumbles. Tyler Manning’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Rocco Mareno came with 23 seconds left in the first quarter and Jaleel Joseph ran one in from 3 yards out late in the second quarter.

Manning’s 10-yard run on a draw play in the third quarter made it a 21-0 game.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

