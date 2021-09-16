Queensbury takes on Averill Park in afternoon grid matchup

In Class D games Friday night, Greenwich travels to Stillwater and Warrensburg is at Canajoharie. Ticonderoga plays at archrival Moriah in CVAC football.

Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne's Class C North game at Fonda was moved from Friday to Monday night, after the Braves had to quarantine last week.

On Saturday, Glens Falls hosts Schalmont and Hudson Falls takes on Mohonasen in 1:30 p.m. Class B non-division games. Cambridge-Salem is at Cohoes at 1 p.m. in Class D.

Against Shen, Queensbury led 6-3 at halftime and trailed 10-6 after three quarters before giving up 20 points in the final period. The Spartans outgained the Plainsmen 106-15 in the first half, and held them to minus-18 yards in the second quarter. Trevon Bailey, Aidan Bleibtrey and Zach Whalen each had a sack.

"We have a good core group of kids on defense — we played 3 1/3 quarters really well," Crossman said. "We have a senior group again this year — we have more than 20 seniors on the team, but a lot of them didn't get playing time last year because there were three-year starters ahead of them. The nice thing with a senior group is you definitely have their attention."