Queensbury takes on Averill Park in afternoon grid matchup

Queensbury endured a rough opener last week against Class AA Shenendehowa, but head coach Matt Crossman said the Spartans took away a lot of positives.
"The kids never gave up — we had a fumble in the fourth quarter that kind of put the game away, but they didn't get down, they kept fighting," Crossman said of their 30-6 non-league loss at Shen. "They're a good group, they're willing to learn."
Friday at 4 p.m., the Spartans get to put those lessons to the test when they host Averill Park in a Class A non-divisional football game.
The game was moved back from Saturday because of a death in the family of a member of the Averill Park coaching staff.
At least the Spartans have a game this weekend. South Glens Falls' non-league game at Albany was canceled because of Albany County's health department vaccination policy, South High athletic director Matt Griep said.
For the second week in a row, Lake George and Granville have had their games canceled. Granville was set to play Saturday at Helderberg Valley, but the Golden Horde's opponent had coronavirus issues. Lake George, which was set to play at Chatham on Monday night, had to cancel again.
With its scheduled opponent, Johnstown, also having virus issues, Schuylerville picked up Chatham as a non-league opponent. They will meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Chatham.
In Class D games Friday night, Greenwich travels to Stillwater and Warrensburg is at Canajoharie. Ticonderoga plays at archrival Moriah in CVAC football.
Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne's Class C North game at Fonda was moved from Friday to Monday night, after the Braves had to quarantine last week.
On Saturday, Glens Falls hosts Schalmont and Hudson Falls takes on Mohonasen in 1:30 p.m. Class B non-division games. Cambridge-Salem is at Cohoes at 1 p.m. in Class D.
Against Shen, Queensbury led 6-3 at halftime and trailed 10-6 after three quarters before giving up 20 points in the final period. The Spartans outgained the Plainsmen 106-15 in the first half, and held them to minus-18 yards in the second quarter. Trevon Bailey, Aidan Bleibtrey and Zach Whalen each had a sack.
"We have a good core group of kids on defense — we played 3 1/3 quarters really well," Crossman said. "We have a senior group again this year — we have more than 20 seniors on the team, but a lot of them didn't get playing time last year because there were three-year starters ahead of them. The nice thing with a senior group is you definitely have their attention."
Bailey, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior, is one of Queensbury's top offensive weapons, as well. He scored the Spartans' lone touchdown on a 28-yard run in the second quarter last week.