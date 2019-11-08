QUEENSBURY — They’re back in the Section II football finals for the third straight year, but after frustratingly close losses to end the last two seasons, the Queensbury Spartans are focused on one thing: getting that Class A championship that has eluded them since 2014.
“It feels good to be back, but we really want to get out of this one with a win,” senior quarterback Nate Angell said during a practice earlier this week at the Adirondack Sports Complex. “That’s the only thing that matters.”
To achieve that goal, the Spartans must contend with a dynamic, big-play Troy team when they meet Saturday at 7 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals.
The Flying Horses are 8-1 and ranked ninth in the state in Class A; Queensbury is 9-0 and ranked 10th. The teams meet for the first time since a wild 2015 Class A semifinal, won by Troy 42-36.
“They’re big up front, they have a lot of athletes that they do get into space,” Spartans head coach Matt Crossman said. “We’ll have to play disciplined, mentally tough football. That means aligning correctly, putting ourselves in the right position and, at that point, just playing football.”
“We’ll have to play one of our most physical-type games,” senior lineman Seth Guay said. “We just have to do our job every single play. We don’t have to worry about home runs if we do our job.”
Troy comes into the game on a six-game winning streak since its only loss, a 19-13 setback to CBA in their Class AA crossover. The Flying Horses are coming off a 23-13 semifinal win over Ballston Spa.
“I felt our guys have played well the last two weeks,” said Troy head coach Bob Burns, who led the Flying Horses to back-to-back state championships in Class AA in 2016-17. “I’ve got 22 underclassmen on a team of 32, so my guys are still young. I still don’t feel like we’ve played to our full potential, but we’re trending in the right direction.”
You have free articles remaining.
Troy is led by junior tailback Xavier Leigh, the grandnephew of late Albany football legend and former Miami Dolphin Charlie Leigh. The younger Leigh has rushed for 1,272 yards and scored 22 touchdowns this season.
The Flying Horses feature an explosive offense that mixes spread looks with twin-back attacks. Junior quarterback Alex Wolfe has passed for 1,218 yards and 14 TDs. His top targets are Makai Cruel and Xavier Ward, who have combined for 50 catches and more than 800 yards.
“We’re definitely going to have to watch their speed — they’re very capable of big plays,” Queensbury defensive coordinator Joel Brown said. “They run a lot of plays that get their guys open in space. They’re more like a Glens Falls. They’re not afraid to throw anything out there.”
The Spartans counter with their ground-and-pound double-wing offense, with junior Jason Rodriguez as the featured back. Rodriguez has set a school single-season rushing record with 1,668 yards, and has tied former standout Liam O’Mara’s one-year old record of 28 touchdowns.
The Spartans have had the luxury of a strong offensive line — tackles Dylan Erickson and Ashton Diffee, guards Guay and Zach Cunningham, and center Dom Whisenant, plus ends Hunter Montgomery and Connor Havern — that has functioned as a unit since the beginning of the season.
“We’ve played them a decent amount of times,” said Burns, whose team holds a 6-2 edge all-time over Queensbury. “The double-wing is a pain in the butt to defend because you don’t see it all the time, it’s unorthodox and you have to adapt your defense to it. It’s a challenge, but that’s what it’s supposed to be in Week 10.”
“We just have to do our stuff — we have to move guys up front, create holes for our backs and take advantage of every opportunity they give us,” said Angell, who has thrown only 20 passes this season.
“If they have guys in the box, we’ll have to open things up more than we normally do,” Crossman said. “It’s great to be here — but we need to win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.