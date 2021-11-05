 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Queensbury surges late to beat Averill Park, make Class A title game

AVERILL PARK — Zion Freeman rushed for 246 yards and Trevon Bailey put Queensbury ahead to stay with a long third-quarter touchdown run in the Spartans' wild 48-35 victory over Averill Park on Friday night in the Section II Football Tournament.

Queensbury (4-5) moves on to face Burnt Hills (8-1) in the Class A championship game a week from Saturday. It will be QHS's 10th appearance in a title game.

The Spartans piled up 375 yards Friday night, all of it on the ground, but had trouble containing Averill Park's attack until the fourth quarter. Freeman scored on a 68-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and Bailey scored on an 86-yard kickoff return, but Queensbury trailed 20-14 after the first quarter.

Aidan Bleibtrey scored from 1 yard out for Queensbury in the second quarter and Freeman scored on a fourth-and-one early in the third quarter. Then Ryan Heffner scored on a 14-yard run and the conversion was successful to pull Averill Park into a 28-28 tie.

Bailey's 53-yard run put the Spartans ahead to stay with 1:07 left in the third quarter. Freeman ran 59 yards for another TD on the first play of the fourth quarter and Bleibtrey added another touchdown with 5:50 left.

Freeman's 246-yard total was the seventh-best single-game total all-time for Queensbury. Bailey had an interception.

