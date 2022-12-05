Queensbury, South High players named Class A Grasso football all-stars

Three football players from Queensbury and two from South Glens Falls were recently honored as first-team all-stars for the Class A Grasso division.

The Queensbury players, all seniors, made the first-team offense: running back Trevon Bailey, lineman Lawrence Smith III and receiver Ryan Blanchard.

Named to the first team from South High were senior defensive lineman Jackson Salaway and junior punter Taven Blair.

Named to the all-Class A Grasso second team offense were Queensbury senior lineman Gaetano Altare, and senior receiver Brandin Luman, junior lineman Nick Wright and sophomore fullback Max Maziejka of South Glens Falls.

Chosen for the second-team defense were South High's Jacobe Hunt, a senior lineman; Joel Aviles, a junior outside linebacker; and Cody Touse, a junior defensive back.

Amsterdam senior quarterback Jhai Vellon was named the Class A Player of the Year for Section II. Ballston Spa's Nico Savini was chosen as Offensive Player of the Year, Niskayuna's Gavin Pendergast was Defensive Player of the Year, and Ballston Spa's Blaine Zoller was All-Purpose Player of the Year.