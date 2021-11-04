Queensbury, Schuylerville ready for semifinals

Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman showed his football team the video of their last game against Averill Park for their Monday film session.

The Spartans' 27-14 loss on Sept. 17 was not a pretty sight, but it was instructive nonetheless.

"The amount we've grown in the last seven weeks is remarkable, and I wanted to show the kids how much they've improved," Crossman said by phone Thursday evening, the day before the Spartans' playoff rematch with Averill Park. "With the amount of mistakes we made in that game, I'm surprised we didn't lose by more."

Queensbury (3-5) plays at Averill Park (7-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class A semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament.

Also Friday at 7 p.m., undefeated Schuylerville (9-0) hosts Voorheesville (7-1) in the Class C semifinals. The winners advance to next weekend's Section II title games.

Queensbury needed a 27-7 victory over Niskayuna in its regular-season finale Saturday to make the Class A semis.

Crossman said the Spartans have not only jelled together as a team, they have been cutting down on the mental and physical errors.

"You're not seeing as many mental breakdowns, we have kids in the right positions, and they're buying in," he said. "I give a lot of credit to them — they could have packed it in any time with that many losses. But they've shown up every practice ready to go. They rode the rollercoaster this year."

Senior Zion Freeman leads the Spartans, who did not run as much of their new spread look in the rain last week, with 848 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Trey Bailey, who alternates at quarterback with Ian Reynolds, has added 716 yards and seven scores. Aidan Bleibtrey has added 446 yards and six TDs.

Averill Park runs a triple-option offense that is powered by Dan Milanese, Max O'Connor and quarterback Gavin Giordano.

"Our coaching staff hasn't gotten much sleep this week," Crossman said of preparing for the Warriors' offense. "If you're out of alignment or someone misses an assignment, there's potential for a big play."

The winner plays either Burnt Hills or La Salle on Sept. 13 at a site to be announced.

Class C

Class C was the only class in Section II to play quarterfinals last week, and defending champion Schuylerville cruised past Taconic Hills 54-19 to set up its first meeting with Voorheesville since 2006.

That put the Black Horses — winners of 16 straight games and ranked third in the state — into the semifinals opposite 20th-ranked Voorheesville, which comes in on a seven-game winning streak after losing its opener to Watervliet.

"They're a classic example of a team that doesn't do a whole lot of things, but what they do, they do very, very well," said Schuylerville head coach John Bowen, whose teams have reached at least the semifinals every year since 2014. "They're very disciplined, they do not get stressed and they stay on schedule. They'll make us play for 48 minutes."

The Blackbirds, who shut out Cobleskill 21-0 last week, run an offense that contains elements of the flexbone, double-wing and veer. They are led on the ground by workhorse Joey Tomlin, who has rushed for 1,348 yards and 23 touchdowns, including 204 yards and two scores last week.

"They will hit you in all sorts of different creases," Bowen said. "They'll lull you to sleep and gut you going the other way with a trap."

For Schuylerville, sophomore Luke Sherman has emerged as a standout at defensive end, and he leads the team in rushing with 475 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Horses have spread the ball around to several backs.

Senior quarterback Owen Sherman has completed 65 percent of his passes for 861 yards and seven touchdowns. Dow, Otto Bolduc and Zach Bowen are his top targets.

"I really like the way some of our younger guys have been stepping up on defense," John Bowen said. "We've had four freshman starting on one side of the ball and producing for us — not because they're filling a spot, but because they belong there."

The winner plays either Hoosick Falls-Tamarac or Fonda in the Class C final on Nov. 12 at Lansingburgh High School.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.