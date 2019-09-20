SCOTIA — Jason Rodriguez rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Sean Collins and Joe Slattery each added two more Friday night to power Queensbury to a 56-13 Class A Grasso football victory over Scotia.
It was the first game on Scotia's new artificial turf field, and it saw the Spartans rush for 360 yards as a team. Collins scored his first two career touchdowns in a 67-yard rushing effort.
"It was a nice team win and one of the cleanest games I can remember," said Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman, whose team improved to 3-0 in the division and overall. "We came out from the beginning and we executed really well."
You have free articles remaining.
Seth Guay had three sacks and forced a fumble that safety Nate Angell scooped up and returned 42 yards for a touchdown. Angell and Patrick Morehouse added interceptions on defense.
Angell also threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Connor Havern. Alex Roca made all eight of his extra-point attempts.
Jason Carusone led Scotia (1-2) with 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.