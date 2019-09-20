{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTIA — Jason Rodriguez rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Sean Collins and Joe Slattery each added two more Friday night to power Queensbury to a 56-13 Class A Grasso football victory over Scotia.

It was the first game on Scotia's new artificial turf field, and it saw the Spartans rush for 360 yards as a team. Collins scored his first two career touchdowns in a 67-yard rushing effort.

"It was a nice team win and one of the cleanest games I can remember," said Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman, whose team improved to 3-0 in the division and overall. "We came out from the beginning and we executed really well."

Seth Guay had three sacks and forced a fumble that safety Nate Angell scooped up and returned 42 yards for a touchdown. Angell and Patrick Morehouse added interceptions on defense.

Angell also threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Connor Havern. Alex Roca made all eight of his extra-point attempts.

Jason Carusone led Scotia (1-2) with 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

