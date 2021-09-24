Queensbury rolls past South Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 51, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 28: Aidan Bleibtrey rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and Trey Bailey added 118 yards and another score as Queensbury prevailed in a Class A Grasso game.
Zion Freeman and Zayden Mount also ran for touchdowns for the Spartans, who piled up 420 rushing yards as they improved to 1-0 in the division, 1-2 overall. Ian Reynolds returned the second-half kickoff 71 yards for a score as Queensbury pulled away from a 28-20 halftime lead.
South Glens Falls (0-1, 0-3) stayed in the game early, scoring on its first possession on a 58-yard run by Quyntin Fallen. Fallen led the Bulldogs with 118 yards and two scores, including a 44-yard touchdown late in the game.
Trailing 22-8 in the second quarter, South High got a pair of touchdowns from Orion DeLisle, on a 7-yard run and a 61-yard pass from Trey Marcil, to pull within 22-20. Freeman's score just before halftime extended Queensbury's lead to eight.
Marcil completed 6 of 13 passes for 117 yards and the touchdown to DeLisle.
It was Queensbury's 13th consecutive win over the Bulldogs, and 25th in their last 26 matchups.