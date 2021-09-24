Queensbury rolls past South Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 51, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 28: Aidan Bleibtrey rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and Trey Bailey added 118 yards and another score as Queensbury prevailed in a Class A Grasso game.

Zion Freeman and Zayden Mount also ran for touchdowns for the Spartans, who piled up 420 rushing yards as they improved to 1-0 in the division, 1-2 overall. Ian Reynolds returned the second-half kickoff 71 yards for a score as Queensbury pulled away from a 28-20 halftime lead.

South Glens Falls (0-1, 0-3) stayed in the game early, scoring on its first possession on a 58-yard run by Quyntin Fallen. Fallen led the Bulldogs with 118 yards and two scores, including a 44-yard touchdown late in the game.

Trailing 22-8 in the second quarter, South High got a pair of touchdowns from Orion DeLisle, on a 7-yard run and a 61-yard pass from Trey Marcil, to pull within 22-20. Freeman's score just before halftime extended Queensbury's lead to eight.

Marcil completed 6 of 13 passes for 117 yards and the touchdown to DeLisle.

It was Queensbury's 13th consecutive win over the Bulldogs, and 25th in their last 26 matchups.

Queensbury 51, South High 28 Queensbury (1-0, 1-2);14;14;16;7 — 51 South High (0-1, 0-3);8;12;0;8 — 28 First quarter SGF — Fallen 58 run (Ahrens pass from Marcil), 11:28 Q — Bleibtrey 43 run (Bleibtrey run), 11:16 Q — Bleibtrey 4 run (run failed), 6:40 Second quarter Q — Bleibtrey 34 run (Freeman run), 10:06 SGF — DeLisle 7 run (pass failed), 8:31 SGF — DeLisle 61 pass from Marcil (pass failed), 3:46 Q — Freeman 14 run (run failed), 0:30 Third quarter Q — Reynolds 71 kickoff return (Bailey run), 11:48 Q — Bailey 66 run (Conway pass from Reynolds), 0:12 Fourth quarter Q — Mount 2 run (Bleibtrey kick), 5:29 SGF — Fallen 44 run (Davis pass from Marcil), 5:02

