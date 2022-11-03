Queensbury rolls past Columbia in crossover

EAST GREENBUSH — Queensbury closed out a tough football season Thursday night with a 39-18 crossover-game victory over Columbia.

Trevon Bailey scored two touchdowns, one on a 68-yard fumble return, to power the Spartans as they wrapped up the season with a 3-6 record.

Ian Reynolds rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries, including a 53-yard touchdown sprint, and Ryan Blanchard added 86 yards on 12 rushes as Queensbury racked up 408 yards total offense.

Zavry Ward and Jeremih Cross added touchdowns as the Spartans rolled out to a 33-6 lead after three quarters. Gavin Silaika added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to round out the Spartans' scoring.

Ward completed 4 of 8 passes for 94 yards for Queensbury.

Tanner Malone rushed for a game-high 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils (2-7).

Queensbury 39, Columbia 18 Queensbury (3-6);7;13;13;6 — 39 Columbia (2-7);0;0;6;12 — 18 First quarter Q — Trevon Bailey 1 run (Matt DiCaprio kick), 2:29 Second quarter Q — Ian Reynolds 53 run (DiCaprio kick), 8:31 Q — Zavry Ward 3 run (kick blocked), :34 Third quarter C — Tanner Malone 20 run (kick failed), 11:38 Q — Jeremih Cross 19 run (pass failed), 7:05 Q — Bailey 68 fumble return (DiCaprio kick), 4:58 Fourth quarter C — Drake Kohler 5 run (pass failed), 9:02 Q — Gavin Silaika 2 run (kick failed), 3:30 C — Malone 22 run (run failed), 2:08