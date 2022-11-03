 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Queensbury rolls past Columbia in crossover

  • 0

EAST GREENBUSH — Queensbury closed out a tough football season Thursday night with a 39-18 crossover-game victory over Columbia.

Trevon Bailey scored two touchdowns, one on a 68-yard fumble return, to power the Spartans as they wrapped up the season with a 3-6 record.

Ian Reynolds rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries, including a 53-yard touchdown sprint, and Ryan Blanchard added 86 yards on 12 rushes as Queensbury racked up 408 yards total offense.

Zavry Ward and Jeremih Cross added touchdowns as the Spartans rolled out to a 33-6 lead after three quarters. Gavin Silaika added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to round out the Spartans' scoring.

Ward completed 4 of 8 passes for 94 yards for Queensbury.

Tanner Malone rushed for a game-high 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils (2-7).

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News