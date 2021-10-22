Queensbury pulls away from Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA — Zion Freeman rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries — all career highs — Friday night as he led Queensbury to a 41-32 Class A Grasso football victory over Ballston Spa.

“We knew this would be a playoff game for us — we needed the win to control our own destiny,” said Spartans head coach Matt Crossman, whose team faces a win-and-they’re-in game next Saturday at home against Niskayuna.

Freeman, whose rushing total was the sixth-best single-game performance in school history, rushed for 164 of his yards in the second half. His 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the Spartans (2-1 division, 2-5 overall) up 28-20 as they pulled away. He also scored on runs of 14, 2 and 4 yards.

“He ran really tough,” Crossman said of Freeman. “There were a couple of times he looked gassed, but he just went back out and got more tough yards. The only time our offense was stymied was the first drive of the second half. Other than that, we moved the ball really well.”

Queensbury registered 295 of its season-high 515 offensive yards in the opening half.

Aidan Bleibtrey had snapped a 14-14 tie on a 3-yard scoring run with 4:03 left in the first half, but Ballston Spa (1-3, 3-5) pulled within 21-20 early in the third quarter.

Jeremih Cross caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Trevon Bailey early in the second quarter to pull the Spartans into the tie.

Bleibtrey finished with 69 yards on 10 carries and Bailey added 66 yards on eight rushes, and completed two passes for 62 yards.

The Spartans also got Danny Collins back from injury Friday.

“It was nice having Danny Collins back,” Crossman said. “We had him playing everywhere — tight end, tackle, defensive line, even a little linebacker.”

Darrien Insogna rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for another for the Scotties. Tyler Leahey added two scores for Ballston Spa, which got a pair of touchdown passes from Andrew Kramer.

Teams in Class A play their final regular-season game next weekend. Sectional seeds will be drawn a week from Sunday, except in Class C, for which pairings will be determined this Sunday.

Queensbury 41, Ballston Spa 32 Queensbury (2-1, 2-5);7;14;7;13 — 41 Ballston Spa (1-3, 3-5);14;0;12;6 — 32 First quarter BS — Leahey 26 run (Potter kick), 7:03 Q — Freeman 14 run (Roca kick), 6:13 BS — Leahey 7 pass from Kramer (Potter kick), 1:02 Second quarter Q — Cross 31 pass from Bailey (Roca kick), 9:16 Q — Bleibtrey 3 run (Roca kick), 4:03 Third quarter BS — Insogna 1 run (kick failed), 6:42 Q — Freeman 60 run (Roca kick), 4:43 BS — Insogna 15 pass from Kramer (run failed), 2:05 Fourth quarter Q — Freeman 2 run (Roca kick), 8:46 BS — Insogna 7 run (kick failed), 6:06 Q — Freeman 4 run (kick blocked), 2:06

