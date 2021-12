Queensbury places seven on Class A Grasso football first team

Queensbury leading rushers Zion Freeman and Trey Bailey were among seven Spartans named to the Class A Grasso division football all-star first team.

Freeman, a senior who rushed for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, made the first-team offense as a running back, while Bailey, a junior, made the first team as an all-purpose player.

Also named to the Class A Grasso first team from Queensbury were offensive lineman Deondre Guignard and Scott Miller, defensive end Riley Harris-Burke, inside linebacker Zach Whalen and defensive back Aidan Bleibtrey.

South Glens Falls was represented on the first team by inside linebacker Josh Ahrens, defensive lineman Anthony Torra and outside linebacker/all-purpose player Trey Marcil.

Averill Park quarterback Gavin Giordano was named the Class A Player of the Year, Amsterdam quarterback Jhai Vellon was chosen as Offensive Player of the Year, and Burnt Hills' Sean Cable and Rocco Mareno were named Defensive and All-Purpose players of the year, respectively.

