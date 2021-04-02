Queensbury loses football opener at Burnt Hills

BURNT HILLS 49, QUEENSBURY 0: Queensbury finally got on the field for its first game of the season after two canceled contests because of coronavirus issues.

However, Burnt Hills got 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Michael Frattarola in a Class A Grasso division victory. Rocco Mareno, Caeden LaPietro, Michael Puglisi and Vincent Venditti added scores for Burnt Hills.

Jason Rodriguez rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries for Queensbury to become the school's No. 2 all-time leading rusher, with 2,209 yards. Queensbury was held to 156 total yards in the game.

