{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Jason Rodriguez and Joe Slattery scored first-quarter touchdowns and Alex Roca kicked a late field goal as Queensbury posted a 22-11 victory over Burnt Hills in a Class A semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday.

QHS moves on to face Troy in the championship game next weekend.

Rodriguez rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, but Queensbury had a battle on its hands in the second half. Burnt Hills got within eight points on Ryan Salisbury's touchdown pass to Samuel Lindberg with 10:11 left in regulation.

A fourth-down sack by Gabriel Jacobs stopped a late fourth-quarter Burnt Hills drive and Roca kicked a 32-yard field goal in the final minute to put the game out of reach.

Check back later for a full story.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments