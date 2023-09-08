QUEENSBURY — The first football game on Queensbury's brand-new synthetic turf multipurpose field was short-lived Friday evening.

A lightning delay turned into a postponement, as the Spartans' season opener against Troy was suspended with 1:38 left in the first quarter. The game, which Queensbury leads 21-0, is scheduled to resume Saturday at 6 p.m.

Queensbury's game was delayed to a 7:30 p.m. start after a storm had rolled through the area a couple of hours earlier. Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said a microburst damaged a vent on the roof the newer "Gold" gym, causing a leak.

In the first quarter of the game, the Spartans got long touchdown runs from Zavry Ward, Dylan Smith and Ian Reynolds to take their lead.

After the 30-minute lightning delay, more frequent lightning was seen from another approaching storm. At 8:45 p.m., Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said the game would resume on Saturday, pending the availability of game officials.

Several other Friday football games were postponed, including most games in the Capital District. Schuylerville's home game against Cobleskill was suspended with Schuylerville leading 14-0 and is also scheduled to resume Saturday at 6 p.m.

South Glens Falls' season home opener against Columbia was postponed to Sunday at 11 a.m.

Warrensburg-Lake George's game against Voorheesville was called final at halftime with the Wolverines leading 44-0.