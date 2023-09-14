QUEENSBURY — The next film session for the Queensbury football team might hurt a little bit.

The Spartans committed enough self-inflicted damage to warrant a good look at what they did wrong in Thursday evening’s 35-7 Class A non-divisional loss to Bethlehem.

Hurt by poor execution and penalties, Queensbury (1-1) struggled on offense and lost three fumbles, two of which were returned for Eagles touchdowns.

Those films are going to sting.

“You kind of have to call them out in a good way,” Spartans head coach Dave Huth said. “No one likes to be called out, but the only way you learn is to watch your mistakes and correct them.

“We didn’t have the best week of practice, being a short week, whatever it may be, I hate excuses,” added Huth, who planned to have a film session on Friday. “But (Friday) you’re gonna watch yourself on film and you have to watch it, take it and bear it, what you did and didn’t do.”

“Coach is probably going to chew everyone out (Friday), but … you’ve got to have to have a quick turnaround and put it behind you,” senior running back and captain Ian Reynolds said.

“We just have to learn from it,” junior quarterback Zavry Ward said. “Just play together as a team. (We’ve) got to stay together through every (repetition), good and bad. Just learn.”

Bethlehem (2-0) got 92 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries from fullback Jason Black, who also reeled in a 23-yard scoring pass from Mike Waldenmaier. Waldenmaier completed 7 of 13 passes for 129 yards and two scores, including a 48-yarder to a wide-open Tyler Fabian.

Quincy Bonville and Jackson Willi each added a scoop-and-score — Bonville returning one loose ball 40 yards, and Willi taking the other back 65 yards for the Eagles’ final touchdown.

“Anything that could go wrong went their way,” Huth said. “They executed very well, they didn’t make any big mistakes and they took advantage of it.”

Queensbury trailed 35-0 before getting on the board with 8:11 left in the game, as Reynolds raced around right end for a 38-yard touchdown. Queensbury drove into the red zone one more time, but its final drive ground to a halt at the Eagles’ 6 in the final minutes.

In the first half, the Spartans managed only two first downs and 53 total yards, 25 on the ground. For the game, Ward was held to 5-for-20 passing for 48 yards. Queensbury actually outgained Bethlehem in total yards, 243-237 — Reynolds, Ward and Dylan Smith each ran for about 50 yards — but the Eagles proved more productive.

“We were moving up and down the field on them when we did the right thing, but we took two steps forward and two steps back,” Huth said. “You can’t do that and have the turnovers we did and expect to win.”

“They came in with a good scheme, as well — obviously they repped going against the tight (formation) all week,” Reynolds said. “Their linebackers were firing on all cylinders, firing in the holes and stopping us.”

Considering that the Spartans had dismantled Troy 55-6 in last week’s storm-disrupted opener, Thursday’s lackluster showing was a bit of a surprise.

“In a nutshell, it’s really disappointing to go from what we did last weekend to not playing well and taking care of the small things this week,” Huth said. “We’re young still — we’re really junior heavy, and getting a huge win, a lot of emotions being the first time ever on the turf, our heads got a little big and we thought we’re better than we are. You’ve got to execute and play hard-nosed football, and this section is notorious for good football. We have to turn this ship around and get ready for next week.”

Bethlehem 35, Queensbury 7 Bethlehem (2-0);7;21;7;0 — 35 Queensbury (1-1);0;0;0;7 — 7 First quarter B — Black 4 run (Abdo kick), 5:59 Second quarter B — Black 23 pass from Waldenmaier (Abdo kick), 9:42 B — Bonville 40 fumble return (Abdo kick), 8:10 B — Fabian 48 pass from Waldenmaier (Abdo kick), 3:10 Third quarter B — Willi 65 fumble return (Abdo kick), 3:50 Fourth quarter Q — Reynolds 38 run (DiCaprio kick), 8:11

