QUEENSBURY — Dylan Smith and Zavry Ward each rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Queensbury football team to a 55-6 Class A non-division victory over Troy.

The game had been suspended by lightning on Friday night, with the Spartans leading 21-0 late in the first quarter. The game — the first night football game on Queensbury's new artificial turf field — was completed Saturday evening.

Ward led the Spartans with 146 yards on 11 carries, and Smith added 114 yards on just three runs, including touchdowns of 59 and 43 yards.

Ward also threw scoring passes to Nate Sheerer and Josh Roberts, and Ian Reynolds and Isaiah Engel also rushed for touchdowns for Queensbury (1-0).

The Spartans outgained Troy 359-54 in the first half, and 184-4 in the first quarter alone. They collected five sacks and got interceptions from Ward and Roberts.

In the first quarter, A.J. Smith recovered a fumbled punt snap at Troy's 34 to set up Ward's first touchdown run. The Flying Horses got a 60-yard fumble return by Jeremiah Gilmore, but Troy's drive was halted at the Spartans' 11. Queensbury also recovered an onside kick after its second touchdown, which led to Reynolds' 31-yard scoring run.

Queensbury 55, Troy 6 Troy (0-1);0;6;0;0 — 6 Queensbury (1-0);21;20;7;7 — 55 First quarter Q — Ward 34 run (DiCaprio kick), 9:53 Q — D. Smith 59 run (DiCaprio kick), 2:37 Q — Reynolds 31 run (DiCaprio kick), 1:38 Second quarter T — Gilmore 24 run (kick blocked), 7:58 Q — N. Sheerer 21 pass from Ward (DiCaprio kick), 4:05 Q — Engel 30 run (kick failed), 1:13 Q — Roberts 35 pass from Ward (DiCaprio kick), :15 Third quarter Q — D. Smith 43 run (DiCaprio kick), 10:09 Fourth quarter Q — Ward 5 run (DiCaprio kick), 9:35