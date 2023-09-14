QUEENSBURY — Bethlehem took full advantage of Queensbury mistakes Thursday night, including a pair of fumble returns for touchdowns in a 35-7 Class A football victory.
Jason Black rushed for 92 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns, and Quincy Bonville and Jackson Willi returned fumbles for scores to power the Eagles (2-0) to the win.
Hurt by poor execution and penalties, Queensbury (1-1) struggled on offense in the first half, lost three fumbles, and did not score until 8:11 left in the game when Ian Reynolds raced 38 yards for a touchdown.
Check back later for a complete story.