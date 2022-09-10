 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queensbury falls to Shaker in opener

SHAKER 54, QUEENSBURY 16: Queensbury dropped its third straight season opener, falling to Class AA Shaker in a non-league game.

Kyle Yusuf rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Jake Iacobaccio passed for two scores to power the Blue Bison (1-1). Donovan Deguire and Mitch Bower also scored twice for Shaker, which rolled out to a 34-0 halftime lead.

Trevon Bailey scored both touchdowns for the Spartans, on a 60-yard pass play from sophomore quarterback Zavry Ward, and a 7-yard run.

Bailey led Queensbury (0-1) with 81 yards on 12 carries.

Shaker outgained the Spartans in total yards, 508-249.

